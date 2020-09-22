Upcoming Supergirl Season 6 Will Be Its Last

The LGBTQ-inclusive Arrowverse show will be bowing out after this upcoming season.

The end is nigh for The CW's fan-favorite, superpowered series Supergirl.

According to a report from Deadline, the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse show, which has been on the air since 2015 and has had a long history of positive LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion, will be ending after its upcoming sixth season, which is set to begin production later this year and will premiere sometime in 2021.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Supergirl actress herself Melissa Benoist wrote in an emotional Instagram post about the news of the series ending. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless."



She continued:

"She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

Much like the rest of the Arrowverse lineup, Supergirl was notable for featuring many LGBTQ+ characters, including trans heroine Dreamer (played by trans actress and activist Nicole Maines) and lesbian character/Supergirl's sister Alex Danvers (played by actress Chyler Leigh, who came out earlier this year).

Naturally, loyal fans of the series had some feelings about the news...

We're sad to see that Supergirl is ending soon, but considering the reaction people have been having, we know the show had a lasting impact on viewers!