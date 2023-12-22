‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Star Luna Dubois On That Shady Golden Beaver Twist & Werkroom Drama

Luna DuBois doesn’t need a crown, not when she’s already this regal!

Hailing from Toronto by way of Nigeria, Luna was serving fashion, unshakable confidence, and pure C.U.N.T. from the moment she walked into the werkroom. And by that we mean she gave us the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent sensation, DuBois-style.

While you could never fault her looks or her mug, Luna’s performance as Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star (and alleged cult leader) Mary Cosby led to her being placed in the bottom and facing off with Aurora Matrix (after Melinda Verga saved Kiki Coe from elimination with the Golden Beaver — a second save for that queen, escandelo!). The lip sync was fierce, but in the end, Luna was asked to sashay away. While the fans certainly enjoyed watching her go, we were sad to see her leave. Though no doubt, this isn't the last we’ve seen of the incredible queen.

PRIDE sat down with Luna to get the tea on what she thought about the plot twists, double saves, and all that Werk Room drama. Plus how other queer Nigerians have reacted to seeing her becoming a part of Drag Race herstory.

PRIDE: I was thinking last night, that you are so regal that you don't need a crown, the crown is implied. LUNA DUBOIS: [Laughs] Thank you! So that's what I think about your time on Canada's Drag Race. I'm curious, how do you feel about it? I feel great. Like, the only thing is just like watching it back and my phone's always 'liking' because of everything going on on Twitter and Instagram. But the great part about that is just seeing people, seeing and understanding me, and not being misunderstood. Listen, I showed most of the things that I wanted. I just have two things left, that the girls will get to see on social media. So I think it's a win. I have no regrets, to be honest. I had a great time. Good! OK, let's talk about that Golden Beaver. Let's talk about her!

Courtesy of World of Wonder Kiki Coe got it at least twice, how do you feel about that? I was pissed. It made no sense because there was a conversation in the workroom. The girls made this rule — Did I say I was going to abide by the rules, no — however, it was said that if someone gets the beaver once, they shouldn't get a twice. Someone else should get that fair chance of grace. Girlfriend didn't get that chance, she got sent right to the bottom that second time. I was like, 'Work, that is fair play.' You can play however you want. Because it was Melinda that had the power, I was like, 'Oh, you dirty bitch, you're gonna use this to save her.' Everyone saw it coming. Everyone [else] agreed that Aurora should get the beaver because she was the best out of the worst. Then it was Kiki and I. Honestly, no shade to my sister Kiki love her so much, I thought I had a better chance sending her home. I knew what the song was gonna give and... I was like, 'I might have more luck to perform this. She's not lipsynced before. I just saw that I just knew that the Toronto-ness in me would have made her work a little hard if she was gonna beat me. Whereas Aurora, I was like, You know what, it's gonna be a battle. And it was gonna be a show, which it was, it was. It sure was! But that's the thing you also made really great TV with the lip sync, with the looks but also with your vulnerability. Listening to you talk about your history and coming out was so moving. I'm curious if you're hearing from a lot of Nigerian people who can relate to that story and appreciate you sharing it? Every day I get the DMS and I get the comments on my pictures. Even more so now that my run on the shows come to an end. The messages have been so sweet. I feel like I did something right. Even if I didn't get the crown, I was that one Nigerian queer man to be on international television to represent a very underrepresented group that's not comfortable putting themselves out there because of the things they may face if they tried. I'm very privileged to be living in the Western world to be able to live my life.

Watch PRIDE's full interview with Luna DuBois Your story is such an empathy builder. If I can ask, has your family seen the show, and if so, what do they think of it? I don't think they've seen it. I just spoke to my parents, what was it Sunday or Monday? I would really have panic attacks, getting on the show, and having to go in and coming back home, like, 'Oh, my God, when the show comes out I feel like there's gonna be so much press and talk about me being the first Nigerian ever on this queer show.' I was like, thinking you would get back into the Nigerian committees, but I've not heard anything on my mom's account. I think my mom has an idea of what it is but I don't think my dad fully has grasped onto it. Right now I'm in this space of just coasting through. If they're not seeing it, it's fine. If no one's snitching on me and sending them or sending videos, it's fine. I'm just living my life here. I still do see them. And it's just what it is. I think I'm at a point, like, if they find out, we'll talk about it. Because there's no going back at this point. That’s good! I also want to talk about a moment between you and Aimee Yonce Shennel, you really bonded over similar coming out experiences, but also had a pretty rocky relationship. How are you guys today? I will be fully honest, I don't talk to Aimee much, out of the whole group. Most of my interactions have been limited to the season four group chat that we have on Instagram. I'm okay with that. As much as I don't interact with her as much, she doesn't either with me and that's fine. I'm not the kind of person that will get along with everyone. I'm not that kind of girl. I'm such a vibes person and for vibing, we're vibing and if we're not, we're not. I think Aimee and I could have probably had a better relationship. I think it's just how things played out on the show because I just felt some things were unwarranted and just felt unnecessary digs, which I did not appreciate on the show. However, I've gotten over it. I have watched it back and my friends watched it and were like, 'What's up with her? What's going on?' And I was like, 'Girl, I don't know. It's just what it is.' But that was then and it's now. If I saw her, we're sisters, we were a part of season four forever. There's no animosity towards her. It's just she might not be the closest person to me on the cast and that's fine.

That's totally fine! It's not RuPaul's Best Friend Race after all! I'm curious though, if watching it back taught you anything about yourself or made you change in any way? I don't think anything changed. I think I just learned how to work in a Drag Race environment. If I were ever to go back, I think I'd have much more of a clear headspace and how to navigate things [better]. I'm proud of what I brought, if I were to go back, the challenge would be to better myself on what I presented from the past. What I'm taking away is a bunch of sisters and great friends I'm gonna have forever. When I see myself on camera there are a few things I want to tweak in my face… No! You're stunning! Just with makeup! Before the show, I did have some filler on my face, but nothing drastic, nothing clockable. I'm all about moderation. I don't go overboard. Yeah, I'm not about the 'All Stars face.' When I get procedures done, I think of out of drag, and in drag. Because, underneath all of this, I'm like, you know, my boy self.