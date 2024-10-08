Mia Thornton SLAMS Karen Huger's mugshot & DUI as 'RHOP' feud intensifies

The library is open.

Season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac is officially underway and Mia Thornton didn't come to play.

One of the major storylines follows the aftermath of Karen Huger's arrest for her DUI back in March. While some women are supporting Huger during this tough time, Thornton is holding her accountable.

Thornton joined RHOP back in season six as a friend of Huger's, but the two really started butting heads last year.



"When I heard her say [I wasn't Potomac], I legit was so unbothered. The Grande Dame... the bar is so high! Who can't get a DUI? I think we all are capable of that. I guess we're all Potomac! She has mugshots... not me. Maybe that's the criteria," Thornton tells PRIDE.

In press leading up to the current season, Huger teased an explosive fight between two of the women that hasn't been seen online just yet. Thornton responded to Huger's confession by throwing even more shade her way.

"The tensest moment was her swinging around a tree for heaven's sake! She was talking about herself. What moment? You and the deer? That was the most excitement that I remember."

Besides her feud with Huger, Thornton's personal life is on display as she's caught in a love triangle between her husband, Gordon, and her high school boyfriend, Inc.

"Life is lifing! It's very complicated. You guys know that I'm going through a divorce from Gordon and that poses its own challenges. The girls, of course, have their own opinions about it all. Let's be real. Everyone has an opinion here. I personally can't keep up with what they got going on, but I'm glad I can keep everyone entertained."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights on Bravo. To see the full interview with Mia Thornton, check out the video at the top of the page.