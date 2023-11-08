RHOP's Mia Thornton Confesses She Married Gordon For His Money

Mia Thornton is putting the real in Real Housewives.

Season eight of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently airing on Bravo and the drama is already in full swing. In the show's trailer, Thornton hints that she married her estranged husband Gordon for his money. We stan a self aware queen!

Last weekend, the RHOP joined a slew of Bravolebrities at BravoCon in Las Vegas. While walking the red carpet, Mia Thornton confirmed that she married for money.

"We all know that! That's just who I am," Thornton tells PRIDE.

She also clapped back at Karen Huger, as fans saw the two get in a heated conversation in the trailer which resulted in Huger calling Thornton a "trick."

"It takes a trick to know a trick baby," Thornton says.

Even though Huger and Thornton go head-to-head, Huger is focusing on good vibes and positive energy in the eighth season.

"I'm in a great place in my life. We're a little fractured in the group, so of course I'm going to be the olive branch. I'm going to attempt that," Huger says.

Another housewife who has a tough journey ahead of her is Robyn Dixon. After season seven wrapped filming, reports of her husband cheating came to the surface.

Dixon addressed the rumors on her podcast Reasonably Shady and encouraged fans to subscribe to her Patreon to hear the full story.

On season eight, the other housewives like Candiace Dillard Bassett are holding Dixon accountable for trying to hide her marital issues from the camera.

"I don't see a world where she cannot be held accountable. I almost felt bad for the proverbial beating that she got from the girls, from the fans... but it's well deserved. You're going behind a paywall to tell your business? Not on my watch," Bassett says.

Although the women are bringing up Dixon's issues on camera, she's staying unbothered.

"Nothing that they say is of importance to me. How am I being held accountable? Did I do something to them? Did I commit a crime? In the season, we're talking about it. I'm not hiding from anything," Dixon shares.

To see the full interviews with The Real Housewives of Potomac at BravoCon, check out the video below.