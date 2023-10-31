Karen Huger can never be duplicated, imitated, or intimidated.

The Grande Dame is heading into her eighth year starring on The Real Housewives of Potomac and she's not slowing down any time soon.

Following last year's dramatic events revolving Robyn Dixon's marriage, Huger isn't letting anyone hide their lives from the cameras in the new season.

"I'm definitely holding Robyn accountable. Robyn likes to hear herself talk and she's making no sense. Just own it! Just be honest. Don't be mad with me if I don't believe your version of the truth," Huger tells PRIDE.

During the RHOP season seven reunion, Dixon explained that she thought Huger would bring up her marital issues on camera, so she didn't feel the need to bring them up on her own.

"Do not be calling my name on Andy Cohen's show. What? I got my own 27-year-old marriage I have to work on and maintain. Outside of that, I'm cool with Robyn. I'm actually cool with everybody. It is what it is."

Even though Huger says she's cool with everybody, it looks like she goes head-to-head with costar Mia Thornton throughout the season.

"Let's be clear. My girl Mia... I introduced her to the group. She owes me nothing. Mia's the kind of girl you hate to love. She's a sweetheart, but she doesn't remember what she says from one minute to the other, so I just have to wait and see what she does. I'll hold her accountable. I can't take her seriously. I wish her well."

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres this Sunday on Bravo. To see the full interview with Karen Huger, check out the video below.