It's time to shake some ass.

Prince Joshua is the sexy go-go dancer known for busting a spicy move or two at many bars on Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood. Plus, OUTtv fans will remember him on season one of For the Love of DILFs.

Now, the star is bringing the heat to another level with his hot new singles "Let Them Eat Cake" and "Clap That." In the music videos, fans get to see basically everything Joshua is rocking as he splits, dips, and bends in front of the camera.

"I really wanted to make music for the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm not taking it too seriously, but at the end of the day, it's always going to come back to shaking my ass for me. That's my job! I have to make that part of my music," Joshua tells PRIDE.

Joshua's story is very relatable and inspirational as the entertainer grew up in a religious household in a small town in Idaho before moving to Phoenix and eventually Los Angeles to pursue a career as a dancer and performer.

"It's really amazing to say that we came from a little town in Idaho [and] a very conservative upbringing. I didn't even know that this was a possibility in my life and now I'm out here entertaining my community, shaking my ass, spitting bars, [and] doing it all. It's crazy!"

Joshua's new single "Let Them Eat Cake" drops tomorrow. To see the full interview with Prince Joshua, check out the video at the top of the page.