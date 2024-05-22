Would Priyanka cross borders and compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'?

What's her name?!

Priyanka is one of the superstar queens from the very popular Drag Race franchise who's made a name for herself around the world.

The star is definitely one of the funniest and snarkiest queens to ever compete on the popular show and it helped her make history as the very first winner of Canada's Drag Race.

Now, the winner has her passport stamped and she's bringing her star power to cities facing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as one of the four hosts on the current season of We're Here.

"It just doesn't feel performative. We don't show up in drag in the city. It's more like we're in this small town and a truck full of guys drive by us and call us fa***ts. There's so much realism to it. This is the real deal," Priyanka tells PRIDE.

The show's creators, Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, knew that We're Here couldn't come at a more valuable time as LGBTQ+ rights serve as a hot button topic for the 2024 election.

"This season is unlike any other season. We are at a tipping point and we needed this season to really delve deep into people's stories. We set out to put a human face to what is happening when you read about it in the news. I think it really matters," Warren says.

"I know firsthand that the love outnumbers the hate. There is a lot more people that really love and embrace the LGBTQ+ community. I think it was really interesting to bring a fierce host and amazing talent with Priyanka. She's able to bring light into any room," Ingram adds.

Fans have also seen Priyanka's talent shine through during her time on Canada's Drag Race and as a lip sync assassin on All Stars 8.

Following the success of All Stars 7, which featured the first group of winners competing again, many fans have wondered if Priyanka would enter the werkroom for a second time.

"I used to say yes. Now, I'm a maybe... but I'm not no. However, never say never. It would be crazy. I don't know what I would do if they were to ask, but tune in to find out," Priyanka shares.

We're Here is streaming now on Max. To see the full interview with Priyanka, check out the video below.