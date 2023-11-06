Could a new group of peaches be taking over Atlanta?

Over the weekend, everyone's favorite Bravolebrities headed to Las Vegas for a memorable weekend at BravoCon.

Between meeting fans, speaking on panels, and partying in Sin City, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also gave their opinions on the future of the popular show.

After a lackluster season 15, many viewers called for the show to get a reboot or undergo significant cast changes to keep the show watchable.

A few of the housewives agreed with RHOA fans that the show needs a facelift for upcoming seasons. Kenya Moore is hoping to show more of her personal story.

"We need some changes. We don't know what the future holds," Moore says. "I still have so much story to tell and I feel like the fans want to see it. I just want to give the people what they want in this next season and the people always want Moore."

Marlo Hampton also agreed with the cast changes and believes RHOA needs to swap out some "mean girls" for some fresh faces.

"I want to give the fans what they want and I do feel that we do need a change. Get rid of the mean girls. Get rid of the girls who serve fake subpoenas and make up fake stories. Let's have authentic girls who truly have a sisterhood," Hampton shares.

While she's okay with a reboot as well, OG Shereé Whitfield hopes fans will give the show a chance and will continue to tune in.

"We all know that people are not watching TV how they used to watch it. I've been told the numbers are still good, but I'm okay with a reboot as well. I think some fresh faces, some new meat, will be great," Whitfield adds.

Kandi Burruss, who's been on RHOA since season two, isn't too worried about a reboot and is just looking forward to seeing where the show goes from here.

"I haven't manifested anything! I'm just going to keep making things happen and do what I do. We'll just see what comes together for next season. I never really try to figure it out. When people overthink and overproduce themselves, that's when it makes it whack. I go with the flow," Burruss shares.

The only current RHOA star who's completely against a reboot is Sanya Richards-Ross. She's about to give birth to another child and would love to show fans her complete journey.

"The fans need to remember that a lot of us on the cast are new to the cast. It's going to take time to build. I think the six of us make a great cast. I really do believe that we can create a great show. We'll see what happens, but all I can say is I really enjoying being a part of it and I love the Bravo community so much," Richards-Ross says.

To see the full interviews with the ladies from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, check out the video below.