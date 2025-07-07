Chrishell Stause dishes on 'Selling Sunset' season 9 & facing backlash after coming out

These agents always bring the drama.
For eight seasons, Selling Sunset has captivated audiences around the world for the luxurious real estate in Los Angeles and shocking feuds that take place at The Oppenheim Group.
Chrishell Stause is the undeniable breakout star from the hit show as she's showcased all of aspects of her life, including her incredible queer relationship with nonbinary musician G Flip.
After coming out in 2022, the actress faced intense scrutiny from homophobes online and even in some of her inner social circles.
"It was crazy in the beginning. I didn't realize how big of a ruckus that would have made. I wasn't prepared for the crazy backlash. It offended me that people would be so gross. If you have a problem with somebody, however they celebrate love, that's a personal problem," Stause tells PRIDE.
Although Stause had to fiercely defend her loving relationship on and off camera, the star is grateful that her platform has also inspired other people to feel more comfortable in their skin.
"I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I'm just so in love! If you think that's a bad thing, that's absolutely not my problem... it's yours. I've never felt so loved and so supported. I always want to be that same lifeline to somebody that had the same path as me. Follow those feelings, and love is love!"
There's certainly no shortage of messiness when it comes to a new season of Selling Sunset and fans won't have to wait much longer to see where the ladies stand today.
"There's always so much drama with this show! We haven't fully wrapped up a certain storyline. I don't think the viewers want to watch people being fake. I'm passionate about the LGBTQ+ community and I don't like... I should cut myself off there."
Selling Sunset returns this fall on Netflix. To see the full interview with Chrishell Stause at grand opening for The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, check out the video at the top of the page.