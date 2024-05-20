​Ricky Martin opens up on his spicy thirst traps and why he wants to 'come out again'

Ricky Martin is still livin' la vida loca!

The handsome star has won over the hearts of men and women worldwide thanks to his iconic songs, impressive acting credits, and spicy photos online.

After taking some time away from the screen, the star recently returned to his acting roots by starring as Robert Diaz in the new Apple TV+ show Palm Royale.

"I've been working so hard since I was 12 years old. My mission is to tell stories through music or acting. With Palm Royale, I've been able to tap into the fears and uncertainties of a man in the closet in the 1960s. I'm so lucky to be part of this wonderful project," Martin tells PRIDE.

Longtime fans of Martin remember when he came out as gay back in 2010 in an emotional post on his website.

Since then, the star has truly embraced his sexuality and proudly used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

"I was so scared to do it, but I really needed it. I wish I could come out again, because it felt so good! It's like I was born again. Today, I'm just so happy that I can tell my story. There are a lot of men or women struggling with their sexuality. To be able to be here and to talk about my family... it's a step closer to freedom. I'm a survivor."

Not only has Martin learned to love himself on the inside, but he's also had no problem showing his skin on plenty of sexy social media posts.

"I feel comfortable in my skin. I am a 52 year old man and I'm happy in my body. This is me and I'm healthy! I feel amazing, so here you go. Let's trigger the algorithm a little bit!"

Palm Royale is streaming now on Apple TV+. Check out the video below to see the full interview with Ricky Martin.