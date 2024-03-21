Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Ricky Martin talks 'booty calls' and pursuing his creative drive post-divorce

Ricky Martin
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

The singer divorced his husband last year.

rachelkiley

Ricky Martin is opening up about his life after divorce — and it sounds like he’s moving on just fine.

The Puerto Rican heartthrob recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to talk about his new Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, and wound up dishing on whether there’s any romance in his life at the moment. When Cohen initially asked if he’s been dating, Martin claimed “Not at all,” but it quickly became apparent there was more to the story.

“Well, what’s dating?” he asked. “Like more than four times? No. A booty call?”

“I hope you’re having booty calls,” Cohen quipped.

“Yeah, I mean, come on,” Martin admitted. “We’re adults here.”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer divorced his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef, last summer. They had been together for roughly two years prior to that, and have two children together, in addition to the two children Martin previously had on his own.

“This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a long time now — pre-pandemic,” Martin told Telemundo Puerto Rico last August. “When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief. We knew this had to happen for our own good and for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever, and we’re single.”

While he may not official be dating anyone, he seems to have continued finding fulfillment in other ways, from raising his kids to continuing his creative pursuits.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar recently, Martin stressed how important both making music and acting has been for him during this time, admitting that he has a deeply held need to be an entertainer.

“I don’t want to sound cheesy, but I think I’m going to die in front of the camera or onstage. I want to be 90 and hear ‘Action!’ and be 90 and probably sit down on a stool with a great symphony behind me and hopefully be singing,” he said.

“I can only appreciate the highs if I acknowledge the lows, and I cannot forget that it’s been tough at times,” he added, a nod to his divorce. “That is rocket fuel for me to create in my mind what I want, what I need, in order for me to be satisfied in life.”

Celebrities
divorce
Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

