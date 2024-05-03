Sasha Velour is ready to compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Winners'

Could another rose petal gag be coming?

Sasha Velour may have entered the winner's circle on season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race, but the We're Here host is already manifesting another crown.

After All Stars 7 featured a legendary cast of previous winners for the first time, fans are already begging mama Ru to invite a new group of winners to fight for the crown once again.

"I'm down! I feel like on my original season, there were some who underestimated. I love to prove people wrong just by existing! That's part of the life of a queer person, so I'm used to that," Velour tells PRIDE.

It's been a shocking seven years since Drag Race stans watched Velour snatch the crown in an iconic finale that people will talk about forever.

Since her win, Velour has traveled the globe by performing unbelievable shows, evolving as an artist, and elevating her drag to a whole new level.

"I have a whole basement full of amazing clothes to restyle for television, so call me up! I'm very lowkey out of drag. I catch people off guard when spicy Sasha comes out! I'm not always in control of it, but she's there."

Until the next All Winners season, fans can enjoy spicy Sasha on We're Here, which is streaming now on Max. To see the full interview, check out the video below.