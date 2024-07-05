Slayyyter wants you to know what makes her kitty go “Purrr” the most

Slayyyter was one of the recent headliners at the majorly popular music festival Electric Forest, which typically takes place right in the middle of Pride Month.



As an out and proud artist, the singer is performed at a slew of Pride events throughout the year to unite everyone during these scary times.

"Pride means a lot to everybody, but it's really important to have an event or festival where everyone can feel safe. My music is pretty unserious in certain senses, but it's all about having a good time," Slayyyter tells PRIDE.

Inclusive festivals like Electric Forest have also given Slayyyter more confidence to embrace her queer identity and truly be herself in front of her passionate fans.

"I hope that people can watch my set and forget about anything bad going on in their lives. When I was younger, sexuality was something I definitely struggled with. I went to a Catholic school and being an adult now, I feel less uncomfortable with it all. I feel more Pride and more joy in performing."

The singer's infectious energy, unbelievable live vocals, sickening outfits, and stage presence certainly draws in a very excited crowd. Plus, her upbeat songs like "Daddy AF," "Miss Belladonna," and "Purrr" have her fans going feral during her entire set.

"It is cool to be in similar spaces as nightlife and electronic music. I love than an artist like me is playing 'Purrr' for the EDM gays. The foundation of queer nightlife and queer culture is dance music. You can truly celebrate yourself."

It's no surprise that the gays love shouting the lyrics to "Purrr," as the chorus has the hilarious line "Drugs make this kitty go purrr." So, inquiring minds would love to know... what makes Slayyyter's kitty go purrr the most?

"I feel like I can say this because I have a prescription. Adderall makes my kitty go purrr the most. It's prescription, it's safe. I would never in a million years co-sign illegal drug usage... come on! I was talking about my friend Molly. K is a nickname for another friend of mine!"

With other headliners like John Summit, Seven Lions, and even Ludacris... Electric Forest is a festival you must attend in the future. To see the full interview with Slayyyter, check out the video below.