Shereé Whitfield & Tamra Judge spill all the tea on RHOA, RHOC, & The Traitors

Imagine Shereé or Tamra as a traitor... gag.

The popular Bravolebrities are just two of the celebs making up the all-star cast on season two of the hit Peacock show The Traitors.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, reality TV legends from popular shows like The Real Housewives, Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more are all going head-to-head to figure out who's a traitor.

Peacock recruited some of the best Real Housewives to star in this second season with Tamra Judge (RHOC), Shereé Whitfield (RHOA), Larsa Pippen (RHOM), and Phaedra Parks (RHOA) bringing the shade, fashion, and determination to win.

"I was so excited to see Shereé. There were a lot of leaks to the cast and a lot of people that I was told were going to be there that were absolutely not there. It was nice to have somebody there that I've worked with before," Judge tells PRIDE.

Although Judge was thrilled to see her Bravo colleague on set, Whitfield actually had a bit of a different strategy and steered clear from the other Housewives.

"I felt like it was a target on our back, so that's why I distanced myself a little bit. I felt like us being together was putting a target on our back. We needed to separate a little bit," Whitfield says.

On season one of The Traitors, Brandi Glanville was cast as the sole Real Housewife. This time around, fans get to see four Real Housewives compete... but that's not what the Bravolebrities were originally promised.

"When I got cast, the casting director told me that I was going to be the only Housewife on the show," Judge says.

"Same! Yeah, same," Whitfield adds.

"I was not expecting to see any Housewives there. They did me dirty. They lied to me, but it ended up being good because I would rather have someone there that I knew," Judge shares.

Despite being blindsided that other Housewives would be on the cast, there were no other RHOC ladies seen in Scotland. Notably, Judge recently announced that she's no longer friends with her fellow "Tres Amigas" Shannon Storms Beador and Vicki Gunvalson.

With filming for season 18 picking up this week, Judge says the fallout was bound to happen.

"It's so complicated and so long. It was a long time coming. We're about to film next week, so I don't want to give away too much. I'm sure it's going to be a topic of conversation," Judge says.

RHOC isn't the only Bravo show in the headlines at the moment. RHOA has also been fueling the rumor mill after a lackluster season 15, with many fans calling for a reboot or cast shakeup. Whitfield agrees with the fans that a change is needed.

"We're still waiting to hear. I think they're doing some casting and there's going to be a little shakeup, which I'm okay with. I think it's needed," Whitfield shares.

Season two of The Traitors premieres tomorrow on Peacock. To see the full interview with Shereé Whitfield and Tamra Judge, check out the video below.