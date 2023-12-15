5 Moments From 'The Traitors' Season 2 Trailer That Left Us Shaking

Who will be murdered?
Peacock
If you thought season one of The Traitors was amazing, Peacock is upping the ante with the upcoming second season.
Hosted by the iconic Alan Cumming, reality TV fans are truly being fed with an unbelievable cast of absolute icons and legends from every corner of the popular genre.
The cast includes RuPaul's Drag Race legend Peppermint, Big Brother stars Janelle Pierzina and Dan Gheesling, plenty of Real Housewives like Phaedra Parks, Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield, and many more other reality TV titans.
The official trailer just dropped today, so scroll through to see which moments had us gagged.
Peppermint!
Of course we absolutely ate up every second of Peppermint in this trailer.
Very rarely do we get to see alum from RuPaul's Drag Race compete on these types of reality competition shows, so we're hoping she makes us proud!
Imagine Peppermint as a traitor... gag.
The Cast
If you've seen the first season of The Traitors, then you know that these reality TV stars are all snakes and will do anything to get the cash prize.
Only half of the first season's cast featured reality TV legends, so this second time around, the entire cast is made up of reality stars... so mayhem is certainly in store.
The Challenges
The producers behind The Traitors certainly create plenty of wild challenges and competitions for these reality vets to compete in.
Any fan of reality competition shows is well aware that these comps can make or break someone's performance in the game, so we can't wait to see how this turns out!
The Camp
It's honestly hard to take The Traitors seriously given how campy it is.
Alan Cumming really makes the most of his hosting gig by throwing the cast's photos into the fire, really annunciating "murder" any chance he gets, and enjoying the cast turn on each other during deliberation.
Alan Cumming's Fashion
All of The Traitors fans thoroughly enjoyed Alan Cumming's over-the-top fashions the first season.
Well, it looks like the budget for his wardrobe got an increase as the trailer alone shows plenty of fierce looks from the lovable host.
We can't wait to see more!