Now THIS would be a praise song!

For many years, Yolanda Adams has been known as the Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music and RuPaul is naturally known as the Queen of Drag.

So what's stopping these two queens from coming together and dropping a powerful song?

PRIDE spoke with Adams on the red carpet of the 66th Grammy Awards and talked all about a future RuPaul collaboration and why there's no room for judgement in 2024... regardless of background or musical genre.

PRIDE: Yolanda, your career really speaks for itself. This moment must feel so special for you.

Yolanda: First of all, I love the Grammys. I've been a part of the leadership for awhile to ensure that young people keep their voices and get a chance to express themselves the way they want to. I had that privilege growing up. There was nothing in my house that [made me] sing gospel music. I just chose to because of the way it made me feel. My mom always said, 'Yolanda is a person who sings gospel. She doesn't have to sing gospel.' That's lived with me forever. Thanks mom!

You help so many people going through a tough time with your powerful music. That's truly incredible.

That's what I believe I was born for. I'm so glad that God gave me the heart that he gave me, because I lived in a home where there was no judgement of anything. How can you judge what God created? I'm just going to leave that there.

Period queen! I'm ready to see more of your songs on RuPaul's Drag Race. Or would you be up for a collaboration with RuPaul?

You know I love him! I would love to. He's so phenomenal. We do kinda look alike sometimes!

To see the full interview with Yolanda Adams at the 66th Grammy Awards, check out the video below.

Yolanda Adams Wants to Collaborate With RuPaul on a New Song youtu.be