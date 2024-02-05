Scroll To Top
Interviews

Yolanda Adams wants to collaborate with RuPaul on a new song

Yolanda Adams wants to collaborate with RuPaul on a new song

Yolanda Adams singer RuPaul drag queen
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images; World of Wonder

Could these two queens come together to maximize their joint slay?

rickycornish

Now THIS would be a praise song!

For many years, Yolanda Adams has been known as the Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music and RuPaul is naturally known as the Queen of Drag.

So what's stopping these two queens from coming together and dropping a powerful song?

PRIDE spoke with Adams on the red carpet of the 66th Grammy Awards and talked all about a future RuPaul collaboration and why there's no room for judgement in 2024... regardless of background or musical genre.

PRIDE: Yolanda, your career really speaks for itself. This moment must feel so special for you.

Yolanda: First of all, I love the Grammys. I've been a part of the leadership for awhile to ensure that young people keep their voices and get a chance to express themselves the way they want to. I had that privilege growing up. There was nothing in my house that [made me] sing gospel music. I just chose to because of the way it made me feel. My mom always said, 'Yolanda is a person who sings gospel. She doesn't have to sing gospel.' That's lived with me forever. Thanks mom!

You help so many people going through a tough time with your powerful music. That's truly incredible.

That's what I believe I was born for. I'm so glad that God gave me the heart that he gave me, because I lived in a home where there was no judgement of anything. How can you judge what God created? I'm just going to leave that there.

Period queen! I'm ready to see more of your songs on RuPaul's Drag Race. Or would you be up for a collaboration with RuPaul?

You know I love him! I would love to. He's so phenomenal. We do kinda look alike sometimes!

To see the full interview with Yolanda Adams at the 66th Grammy Awards, check out the video below.

Yolanda Adams Wants to Collaborate With RuPaul on a New Songyoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsReligionVideoGrammyAwardsViralRuPaulEntertainmentMusicMondayMusicCelebrities
rupaulrupaul's drag racecelebritiesentertainmentgrammy awardsgrammysmusicred carpetreligioninterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio