29 Notable People Who Came Out in 2018 (So Far)

Champions star Josie Totah, formerly known as JJ, came out as transgender in a heartfelt essay published for TIME Magazine in August.
"In the past, I’ve halfway corrected people by telling them I identify as LGBTQ. I wasn’t ready to be more specific. I was afraid I wouldn’t be accepted, that I would be embarrassed, that the fans who knew me from the time when I acted in a Disney show would be confused," she writes, recalling how was hesitant to specifically identify. "But I realized over the past few years that hiding my true self is not healthy. I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free. So, listen up y’all: You can jump on or jump off. Either way this is where I’m heading. My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah."
READER COMMENTS (
)