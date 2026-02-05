These A-list stars are performing at the Olympics opening ceremony

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games are officially underway!

With a slew of LGBTQ+ competitors ready to compete in the world's biggest athletic competition, fans are counting down the minutes until the official opening ceremony.

Viewers will remember that Lady Gaga performed alongside famous drag queens during the opening ceremony in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, so all eyes will be on Mariah Carey as she serves as the official headliner for this year's games.

Although Carey is guaranteed to light up the stage, there are plenty of other notable entertainers slated to perform as well. The 2026 Olympic Winter Games are taking place in Italy, so many Italian artists will proudly represent their heritage by singing in front of millions.

Famous actors Sabrina Impacciatore, Matilde De Angelis, and Laura Pausini make up the rest of the spectacular lineup. Fans of the second season of The White Lotus will remember Impacciatore as the very relatable Valentina.

It's worth noting that Carey isn't the only headliner who'll bring the house down with her impressive vocals. Andrea Bocelli will also bring his signature sound to the Olympics, so audiences are truly in for a show. Once the performances are wrapped, the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons will take place.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony is set for this Friday, February 6 at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Fans can watch all of the games live on NBC or streaming on Peacock. The complete schedule can be found on the official website here.