Pentatonix's Scott Hoying & Mark Hoying reveal the due date for their baby girl (exclusive)

2026 is proving to be a very queer year!
After the success of Heated Rivalry rocked mainstream media, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying and husband Mark Hoying finally posted the adorable gender reveal video for their first child.
Only the Hoying hubbies would turn a gender reveal announcement into a full blown musical, so it's safe to say that their viral video is just as gay as you can imagine.
"That was the goal! It just got gayer and gayer and more epic and more epic. We can't wait! We're just so excited to meet her and see what she loves. Whatever she wants to be, we're all in," Scott Hoying tells PRIDE.
The clip has amassed nearly seven million views on Instagram alone and the comments are mainly positive as the entire world congratulates the hubbies on their first child.
"The point of the video was to show her that since day one, we love you, we support you no matter who you are, no matter who you become, no matter who you love... we're there for you. We're dads forever and ever," Mark Hoying says.
"There are so many people that love you. Even reading the comments on our gender reveal, you would think there'd be homophobia everywhere, but it's tens of thousands of comments of people being so supportive. It's just a reminder that there's so much love here. The hate always is so loud, but there's so much love," Scott Hoying adds.
The countdown is officially on until the Hoying husbands welcome their baby girl. While walking the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the couple exclusively revealed the arrival date for their bundle of joy.
"June! Pride Month! It's also Eternal Sunshine kickoff month! You heard it here first!"
Fans can follow Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying on Instagram.