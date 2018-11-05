An Ode to Femme Love

As a bisexual queer woman, I wrestle with the demon that is an attraction (and sometimes, even relationships) with cishet straight men. One of the most annoying questions that cishet straight men ask femmes is, "So how do you go camping with that skincare routine?"

This problem does not arise during femme for femme. You share just as many Chapsticks, night cream suggestions, glitter, and homeopathic face masks as one would imagine. Plus, should you go camping, there will be no judgment for night cream application. (Or lack thereof. Femmes are empathetic).