Family

Lesbian soccer stars Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr are having a baby!

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis
John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Now this is what we call Sapphic family GOALS!

rachelkiley

Soccer fans are hyped up after Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr's surprise announcement — they're having a baby!

The two made the announcement across social media on Monday morning, sharing a series of photos that included them holding an ultrasound and Kerr pointing to Mewis's belly.

"Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!" Kerr wrote on Instagram.

Mewis, an American who currently plays for West Ham United, and Kerr, an Australian who plays for Chelsea, have been dating since 2020. They went public with their relationship shortly after a moment between them during the Tokyo Olympics kicked off speculation in 2021.

The pregnancy marks their first big relationship update since they announced their engagement in 2023.

Fans were overjoyed for the athletes, and eager to both share their congratulations and express their appreciation for Mewis and Kerr living their lives so openly.

"I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me," Mewis previously told Gaffer. "I love to share my relationship on social media. So I think if we can change the way one or two people feel about themselves, they can look at us and see that we're happy and we're trying to be as successful as we can and we're an out gay couple. I think that that's so important."

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

