Lesbian soccer stars Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr are having a baby!

Soccer fans are hyped up after Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr's surprise announcement — they're having a baby!

The two made the announcement across social media on Monday morning, sharing a series of photos that included them holding an ultrasound and Kerr pointing to Mewis's belly.

"Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!" Kerr wrote on Instagram.

See on Instagram Mewis, an American who currently plays for West Ham United, and Kerr, an Australian who plays for Chelsea, have been dating since 2020. They went public with their relationship shortly after a moment between them during the Tokyo Olympics kicked off speculation in 2021. The pregnancy marks their first big relationship update since they announced their engagement in 2023.

See on Instagram Fans were overjoyed for the athletes, and eager to both share their congratulations and express their appreciation for Mewis and Kerr living their lives so openly.