'The Traitors' star Gabby Windey and girlfriend Robby Hoffman wed in secret Las Vegas ceremony

Sapphic love is in the air!

The Traitors star Gabby Windey just announced that she married comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman in a secret Las Vegas wedding.

“Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025,” Windey captioned the carousel of photos she posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Windey, who first rose to fame on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, walked down the aisle to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go,” which the couple danced to before getting hitched.

The queer couple started dating in the summer of 2023 and decided to get married after being forced to relocate to Las Vegas amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Gabby joked in an interview with Cosmopolitan . “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”