The Traitors star Gabby Windey and girlfriend Robby Hoffman wed in secret Las Vegas ceremony

Robby hoffman and Gabby Windey
David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

These two stars tied the knot in a wedding that only cost $799!

Sapphic love is in the air!

The Traitors star Gabby Windey just announced that she married comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman in a secret Las Vegas wedding.

“Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025,” Windey captioned the carousel of photos she posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Windey, who first rose to fame on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, walked down the aisle to Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go,” which the couple danced to before getting hitched.

The queer couple started dating in the summer of 2023 and decided to get married after being forced to relocate to Las Vegas amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place,’” Gabby joked in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other.”

They got the idea for their last-minute wedding after being put up in a penthouse suite. “It looked like a wedding suite,” Hoffman said. “Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’”

The 35-year-old writer and comedian continued by admitting that she’s been angling to marry her girlfriend for a long time. “I’ve been proposing since the day I met her,” Hoffman revealed.

“Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right,” Windey explained. “I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea. She kept checking in like, ‘Are you serious?’”

The couple was planning to “show up” at a Las Vegas chapel and get married, but Windey wanted a real proposal before they tied the knot.

Luckily, Hoffman “already had a plan” that included the crossword puzzles they love to do together.

“We do the New York Times crossword, Wordle, and Connections every morning together over a cup of coffee,” Windey said. “That’s our thing.”

Hoffman was excited to propose because it felt like her dream of marrying Windey was finally “coming true.”

“I had a friend make a crossword,” Hoffman revealed. “I gave him the clues and the answers, and I said it had to say, “WILL YOU MARRY ME, GABBY.”

Hoffman pretended it was an Atlantic crossword puzzle so that Windey wouldn’t catch on, so when the first clue was “a document signed when someone dies,” Windey guessed it was “deed” before Hoffman suggested it might be “will.”

Windey got stuck because “the downs didn’t make sense,” so Hoffman ultimately had to jump in before they finished the last word, which was “Gabby.”

The reality TV and TikTok star explained, “We were side by side in bed, and she was like, ‘Will you marry me, Gabby?’”

The newlyweds celebrated their engagement over crab legs at the Wynn buffet before shopping for chapels together and then splitting up so that Windey could pick out a dress and Hoffman could find a ring —she picked out a beautiful Cartier diamond ring.

Windey got lucky when she shopping, picking up an off-the-rack long-sleeved lace dress. “The first dress I saw on the mannequin was off-white lace, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be it,'” she said. “It was the only one they had in stock. It was a little tight and made my butt look huge, but it was perfect.”

“Everything just fell into place so naturally. It felt so serendipitous and so precious and so meant to be.”

Their intimate Vegas wedding — it was just the two of them, and they kept it secret from the public until announcing their nuptials on March 5 — only cost them $799, including the limousine, photos, minister, and wedding package, Page Six reports.

“It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to,” Hoffman said. “We got to spend our wedding truly together. We love to be together.”

CelebritiesLesbian
gabby windeymarriagequeer weddingrobby hoffmansapphic weddingwedding
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio