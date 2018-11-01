J.K. Rowling Congratulates Lesbian Couple's Harry Potter-Themed EnGAYgement

Kelsey Stacy had no idea what she what she was in for as she began to plan a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party for her friends and family. "Little did she know, she was planning her own engagement party as well!"

On October 28th, the day of the Halloween party, Stacey's girlfriend Heather Pearson set up a Harry Potter scavenger hunt across the city of Portland for the first three books of the series, each containing a sentimental love letter "penned" by Draco Malfoy. To get the fourth clue in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the couple's favorite book, Stacey went back to the couple's apartment and found Pearson, dressed as Malfoy, waiting to propose.

Pearson pulled a ring out of the Goblet of Fire book, whose pages had been folded to read "Marry Me," got down on one knee, and asked Stacey to marry her.

Of course, she said yes!

The proposal was so sweet, it even caught J.K. Rowling's attention.

Surrounded by their family and friends, the newly-engaged couple celebrated Halloween, the new chapter of their lives, in the most magical way we can think of. 50 points to Slytherin!

Watch Heather and Kelsey's full wedding proposal below!