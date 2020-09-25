LGBTQ+ Couples Are Sharing How They Met on Twitter & It's So Damn Cute

I want what they have!

Love is love, even when the world is on fire!

LGBTQ+ couples on Twitter are sharing their adorable stories of how they went from the DMs to real-life couples and, in some instances, partners in marriage.

"2 years, 4000 miles, and 47288292828292 calls later, here we are :)," Jessie, who tweeted the above images, shared.

Using the trending meme "How it started vs. How it ended," these couples screenshot their first conversations juxtaposed to images of their relationships now. The tweets have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.

I'm not crying, you are!

Anyone else feeling inspired to shoot their shot??