Gal Gadot Just Tweeted the Release Date for Wonder Woman 1984

DC Entertainment's upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 officially has a release date!

The film's lead star Gal Gadot took to Twitter earlier tody to announce that the sequel to 2017's groundbreaking, critically-acclaimed Wonder Woman, will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

It's a little bit further out than we previously expected, but considering how ah-mazing the first one was, the sequel will definitely be worth the long wait!

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!



pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

It was previously reported that WW84 would hit theaters on December 13, 2019, but it seems as if that date has been officially pushed back. The sequel is still being directed by Patty Jenkins.

We’ll keep you posted with more details as they come in!