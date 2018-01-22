Wonder Woman 2 Is the First Film to Adopt Anti-Sexual Harassment Procedures

Our favorite Amazonian warrior princess is returning to the screen, and she's causing some seriously progressive waves! The forthcoming Wonder Woman 2 movie will be the first production to officially implement new anti-sexual harassment guidlines rolled out by the Producers Guild of America.

On Friday, the PGA issued new measures that encompass all ranks of production including producers, cast, and crew, to combat sexual harassment within the industry (both on and off the set).

The historic guidelines were announced at the PGA Awards this past Saturday much to the elation of the crowd, most of whom are key members in the #MeToo movement that has been sweeping the industry.

"Producers possess authority both on and off the set, and can provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments that are built on mutual respect," said PGA presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary during the Saturday night ceremony.

The benefit of these new guidelines includes a variety of recommendations. Productions must comply with federal and state laws, pertaining to reporting options, as well as in-person anti-sexual harassment training for hired members. It is also noted that any reports of sexual harassment must be held with top priority and listened to with full attention and empathy. More of the details include specific protocols that extend to victims and witnesses of any related incident.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated for release on December 13, 2019, helmed by director Patty Jenkins.