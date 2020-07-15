Watch This Deleted Scene From Netflix's The Half Of It

Alice Wu's stunningly queer coming-of-age film The Half Of It premiered on Netflix earlier this year to an avalanche of gay sobs. The touching teen movie follows Ellie Chu, a financially strapped high school senior who agrees to write love letters for a jock named Paul to his crush, Aster. What begins innocently enough results in a tricky love triangle when Ellie begins to develop feelings for Aster.

It's an emotional and unexpected love story that has enthralled audiences, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community.

In a newly released deleted scene, we get a touching moment from Aster as she confesses feelings she hasn't shared with anyone to her Priest.

"I had feelings for someone who wasn't my boyfriend. I didn't tell you or God or my boyfriend. I kept it from myself," Aster softly reveals. "It's this secret that's stashed in you until one day you feel like someone has the same secret and suddenly, this thing you didn't even know you held, feels so full and amazing and real."

But is she talking about Ellie or Paul?

Actress Alexxis Lemire is leaving that up to our interpretation. On Twitter, she wrote, "Alice wrote such a beautiful confession, honored that even though it didn’t make the cut, @thatalicewu still released it for everyone to see!"

Watch the deleted scene below: