Sarah Paulson Wants Do a Carol Prequel With Cate Blanchett

We would like to see it!!

It seems Sarah Paulson wants another Carol movie as much as we do!

Beloved by the LGBTQ+ community, the Oscar-nominated 2015 drama is hailed as a pillar in queer cinema. Set in the 1950s, the story follows a forbidden affair between an older woman going through a difficult divorce and an aspiring female photographer. Sarah Paulson (who plays Abby Gerhard in the film) recently said her Carol character "has a much, much more central story in the novel, The Price of Salt," the original book the film was based on.

In a recent interview with Grazia UK, Paulson says she wants to do another film that would focus heavily on Abby.

"I would have loved to have seen, or to go back and make, a movie about that, the relationship that Carol and Abby had prior to the movie – the beginning," she said. "It would be sort of interesting to do, I think."

After the interviewer joked about pitching the idea, Paulson promised, "I’ll talk to Todd Haynes and Cate Blanchett and see if they’re interested."

We can only dream!

Watch the interview below.