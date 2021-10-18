The New Scream Movie Will Feature This Queer Character

The terrifying first trailer for Scream, the latest installment in the legendary horror franchise has dropped, so don’t even think about answering that phone call.

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette are all back as Syndey Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, but they’re also teaming up with a new generation of victims, and suspects. And this time, that includes an out queer character.

The original Scream movies were written by a gay man, Kevin Willaimson, who makes his triumphant return to the franchise with this installment as an executive producer. And this time, one of the main characters is an out, queer woman named Mindy.

Mindy is played by newcomer Jasmin Savoy-Brown who talked to Logo about the chance to play the character. “What I love about playing Mindy is she’s a queer Black woman, just like myself, so I’m really proud of that,” she said.

“The directors and the writers have done a beautiful job out of making characters that aren’t tropes and aren’t caricatures. They’re just people existing in this world,” she added. “When they asked for collaboration, they were just asking me to be my full self. So there wasn’t a lot of tweaking to do, I felt I could just fully exist just as myself which is a person who happens to be queer, and the writing reflects that.”

The bloody new trailer starts off in the familiar Scream way with a mysterious phone call, but this time we mix in a little smart phone and smart house technology. While the attacks this time seem to be targeted at young people, they all seem to be people related to the original killers.

The official synopsis for the movie says that “twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

This trailer seems to be leaning more on the horror aspects of the franchise than on the comedy ones, but we can be sure it will feature plenty of the metacommentary we’re used to from a Scream movie.

In previous films there’s been a lot of same-sex sexual tension, but never an out queer lead like this. The first Scream featured two male best friends, Billy and Stuart (Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard) who were clearly in love with each other, but their relationship never became canon on screen.

Scream will debut in theaters January 14, 2022.