Ride or Die Is the Lesbian Crime Drama We've Been Waiting For

How far would you go to protect the one you love? We'll find out in Netflix's upcoming (super queer) psychological thriller!

Would you kill for the ones you love?

That's the question raised in Netflix's upcoming drama-filled, queer AF psychological thriller Ride or Die.

RIDE OR DIE

(On Netflix April 15) pic.twitter.com/YTEY2rxb4R — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 1, 2021

Starring model, actress, and Queer Eye: We're in Japan! guide Kiko Mizuhara as Rei and Honami Sato as Nanae, Ride or Die is based on writer and illustrator Ching Nakamura's manga series Gunjō, telling the story of a woman who kills her former classmate and love interest's abusive husband in an effort to protect her and prove her love.

"A road movie about two women on the run with nowhere to go, depicting what it means to love someone, and to protect the one you love," the film's official description reads.

And just like that, we're already hooked!

Ride or Die hits Netflix on April 15. Watch the trailer in the video below!