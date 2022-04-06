Watch the First Trailer for Hulu’s Sapphic Teen Rom-Com ‘Crush'

Hulu's Crush is gearing up to be newest gay teen rom-com sensation!

"When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on," the official description reads. "But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like."

Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho star in the film alongside Love, Victor's Isabella Ferreira, American Vandal's Tyler Alvarez, Teala Dunn, Rico Paris, Addie Weyrich, Aasif Mandvi, Michelle Buteau, and the one and only Megan Mullally.

Crush premieres April 29 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below:

Scroll down for more images from the film!