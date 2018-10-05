Watch the New Video for Andie Case's Track 'Bubblegum and Cigarettes'

After coming out as bisexual in her last music video, singer-songwriter Andie Case is back with her latest single "Bubblegum and Cigarettes," and it's a total bop!

Much like the song, the video for the track looks fun as hell, following Case and her girlsquad (which includes YouTube beauty guru and her bestie in real life Mia Stammer) as they throw an unforgettable house party, complete with a hot tub, a colorful ball pit, and of course, some cute guys.

"'Bubblegum and Cigarettes' explores the experience of falling for a player," Case said in a statement about the concept behind the song and music video. "Everyone can relate to crushing on someone who you know isn’t going to be good for you, but you just can’t help yourself. I took my real life dating experiences, and combined it all into one for the male love interest. The video follows me and my IRL girlfriends around an over the top, crazy night, filled with unicorn onesies, a ball pit, and a blow up doll and hot tub!"

Watch the music video for "Bubblegum and Cigarettes" below and listen to the track wherever you stream music! And for more on Andie Case, subscribe to her YouTube channel and follow her on Instagram!