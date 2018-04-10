Tessa Thompson Peers Out of Janelle Monáe's Vagina in the Gayest Music Video We've Ever Seen

Janelle Monáe isn't holding back anymore, and her latest music video is a rosy explosion of feminine energy.

With her rose-colored glasses intact, she channels her eclectic style into "PYNK," an extravagant celebration of Black womanhood and sexuality. At one point, Tessa Thompson pops out of the middle of Monáe's labia pants.

"'PYNK' is a brash celebration of creation, self-love, sexuality, and pussy power!" said Monáe. "'PYNK'" is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere..."PYNK" is where the future is born...."

Is this, in fact, the gayest video of all time? Watch for yourself below!