Brandi Carlile Deserves Another Grammy for Her Acceptance Speech

The singer-songwriter won a whopping three awards at last night's Grammys!

Openly gay singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile snatched three trophies at last night's annual Grammy Awards, winning for Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, and Best Americana Album!

"It’s our first Grammy!" Carlile said while taking the stage, accepting the Best American Roots Performance award for "The Joke," Carlile's hauntingly sensational anthem for marginalized people everywhere.

In an emotional speech, Carlile recalled her coming out experience at 15 years old, citing it as a major influence and catalyst for her work in the music industry.

Brandi Carlile just won 3 Grammys in a row, and if there was one for “Best Speech,” it might have been 4 pic.twitter.com/CBtXyX3lyl — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) February 10, 2019

"Americana music is the island of the misfit toys," said Carlile in her speech, before thanking the community that has given her a platform to create. "Thank you for being my island."