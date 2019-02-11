Halsey Paints Herself, Makes 'Eastside' a Bi-Anthem in SNL Performance

Halsey sang both parts of the track, jumping back and forth between "he" and "she" pronouns.

Openly bisexual pop star Halsey was both the host and the musical guest on last week's episode of Saturday Night Live, and on top of absolutely rocking her performances, she birthed a new bi-anthem.

In the hypnotizing performance of "Eastside," a track originally featuring Khalid, Halsey sang both of the musicians' parts on stage, jumping back and forth between "he" and "she" pronouns. While she birthed her latest bisexual anthem, she painted a cosmic-sized self-portrait on stage, all under three minutes.

Watch the performance in the video below!