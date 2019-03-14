Carly Rae Jepsen's New Video is an Ode to Cats and Cat Lovers Everywhere

There’s nothing that screams “drop everything you are doing and pay attention immediately!” more than new Carly Rae Jepsen music coming out, so DROP EVERYTHING YOU ARE DOING AND PAY ATTENTION IMMEDIATELY!!

A new Carly Rae Jepsen music video is here!

Previously teased in a trailer for the new season of Queer Eye, CRJ’s new bubblegum pop soon-to-be-hit, “Now That I Found You” is a catchy follow up to all her past music, a logical continuation of her sound.

And while she’s always held the hearts of gay men, with the video, she’s set to make an even stronger connection with queer women now.

Why? Oh, no big deal, the entire video is just an ODE TO LOVING CATS.

The video begins with her finding a friggin’ adorable little kitty outside. She takes him home, and quickly falls in love, shifting her whole life to be about this new best friend. She appears to gain more cats, and more cats, and more cats, and finally does a hit of catnip and goes on a trip to outer space where she’s surrounded by flying cats.

It’s honestly perfect.

And there’s absolutely nothing sad about Carly’s version of a cat lady. Her devotion to her little buddy is pure, her happiness palpable throughout the video, until…

Well, we won’t ruin the ending for you, but rest assured no kitties are harmed.