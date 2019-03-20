This Lizzo & Missy Elliot Collab Is Already the Song of the Summer

Turn your speakers up and get ready to dance! Lizzo and Missy Elliot's long-anticipated collaboration "Tempo" is finally here—and it's already the song of the summer. We even get a cameo from that infamous flute.

"Slow songs, they for skinny hoes," Lizzo raps. "Can't move all of this here to one of those."

In an Instagram post, Lizzo calls Elliot the inspiration behind her entire career.

"2 years ago I met my hero," she said. "I played her my music, she threw beats at me as I freestyled. It was fun and life-changing—10 years ago if you told me I’d rap w/ Missy Elliott, I’d think that was impossible."

Lizzo says she first heard Missy's verse via facemoji. "She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, thats how I got the verse," she told Travis Mills in a Beats 1 interview. "I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, 'OMG what the hell' so I had to hook it up to my speaker system. But it wasn't even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio."

Cuz I Love You is out April 19. Listen to "Tempo" below!