Ariana Grande: 'I Like Women & Men'

Lyrics in her new song 'Monopoly' have fans convinced Grande just came out as bisexual.

Ariana Grande just dropped a new song with her best friend, Victoria Monét, and normally we'd be freaking out over anyway over the new track, but one line of the song has left many fans a bit confused....

Grande and Monét, who penned several songs on Grande's #1 album thank u, next together, celebrate their friendship and joint success in the collab.

But at one point in the song, Ariana looks directly at the camera and sings, "I like women and men."

Grande's next line, "Work so fuckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Hey)," could be a reference to her last music video, 'break up with your girlfriend,' in which Grande leans in for a kiss with a girl who looks suspiciously like her.

So um... Did Grande just come out as bisexual? Or is this more shrouded self-love?

Monét, who Out reports came out as bisexual last year, also sings the, "I like women and men" line, so it's a little unclear if Grande like guys and dolls as well or she simply said the line for lyrical symmetry.

We're holding out hope for the former!

The music video also features our favorite motivational Instagram dancer, Donté Colley.

Watch the video and decide for yourself below: