Ariana Grande Has a New Single Coming This Friday!

Princess of Pop Ariana Grande is putting us all in position with announcements and secret hints about her new album and the first single for it!

Grande released a slow mo video of her hand typing “Positions” on a neon green glowing keyboard, giving us the name of her new upcoming album, and the first single! Not only that, but just five days after announcing the surprise album, she’s giving us release dates as well! The singer also tweeted a link to her website on Sunday, which led fans to a countdown to both the single and album. And girls, the bops are coming quick!

Right now, the countdown for the song “Positions” sits at just over THREE DAYS, meaning it will drop this Friday, the 23rd. This is not a drill!! The full album drops just a week after, on October 30th, just in time for your virtual Halloween party!

Grande had been completely quiet about this album until just last week when she tweeted "i can’t wait to give u my album this month," and since then, fans have been going absolutely bonkers waiting for more information. Now our queen is providing.

Fans are also speculating that Ari’s unreleased track "Nasty" could be on the album, as she liked tweets responding to her announcement that asked if the song would be included on the tracklist.

Grande has absolutely owned the last two years of pop music, releasing the record-breaking album thank u, next in 2019, and following it up with singles "Stuck with U" with Justin Beiber and "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga, which won three VMAs at the MTV awards earlier this year!