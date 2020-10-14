Ariana Grande Tweeted Her New Album Is Coming Very, Very, Very Soon

Gird your loins, music stans! Grammy-winning pop legend Ariana Grande just revealed when she's planning to bless the world with a brand new album!

Taking to Twitter, the "thank u, next" singer simply shared that, "I can’t wait to give u my album this month," effectively sending stans from all over the globe into a total frenzy. (Yes, you read that right. THIS month!!!)

While 2020 has been a complete and continually-growing dumpster fire of a year, Ari has been blessing us with all sorts of hits recently! Her collabs with Lady Gaga (the epic, unforgettable "Rain On Me") and Justin Bieber (the quarantine-themed "Stuck With U") both topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, so an album full of new bops would definitely be a great way to capitalize on all the success she's had this year. And the internet would be so happy for the new material!

If Ari makes good on her promise to release a new LP before October ends (when has she ever failed us??), it will be her sixth studio album to date and her first project since the back-to-back mega-success of 2018's Sweetener and 2019's thank u, next, two albums she released within six months of each other.

Is Ariana getting ready to save the rest of 2020??? She sure is!