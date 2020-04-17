Lauren Jauregui Keeps Negativity at a Distance in '50ft.' Music Video

Lauren Jauregui continues the rollout of her debut solo album with the brand new single and music video for "50ft."

Singing in both English and Spanish over a sultry guitar, the bisexual ex-Fifth Harmony star expresses the need to keep negativity out of her life—at least 50 feet away to be exact.

"I wrote it from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically and this artwork truly encapsulates the feeling of distance spoken about in the song while asserting the closeness of my relationship to my loved ones," she wrote on Twitter. "Pictured with me are my mom and sister who hold me the fuck down always and forever in the midst of it all. Another little piece of my heart is out Friday and I hope it resonates with you."

Watch the music video for "50ft." below.