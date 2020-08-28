BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' Is the Perfect Pop Summer Treat

We're suddenly really in the mood for some "Ice Cream!"

The wait is over Blinks! BLACKPINK's highly-anticipated collaboration with Selena Gomez — "Ice Cream" — is finally here, and much like the title suggests, it's the perfect, refreshing summer bop!

Fresh off of the success of their most recent single "How You Like That" and their other collab with fellow pop legend Lady Gaga "Sour Candy," the K-Pop foursome teamed up with the "Lose You to Love Me" singer for a music video that is so bright, colorful, and sweet-looking that it looks (like the lyrics suggest) good enough to eat.

Once the visuals officially dropped on YouTube earlier today, stans all over the world went nuts.

Watch the "Ice Cream" music video below, and listen to the track wherever you stream music!