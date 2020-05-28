Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK's 'Sour Candy' Is Our Sweet New Dance Anthem

We're only one sleep away from Lady Gaga's long-awaited sixth studio album Chromatica, and although we were just blessed less than a week ago with "Rain On Me," the mega bop of the year with Ariana Grande, Mother Monster isn't letting up from giving the gays everything they want. In fact, she dropped her collaboration with K-Pop royalty BLACKPINK, and it's a certified banger!

Within the first few seconds of the track, we're already up on our feet dancing our asses off, and if it wasn't for this damn global pandemic that has most of us trapped at home, we'd definitely be hitting the clubs this weekend and demanding the DJs to play this on loop.

Gaga's been on a roll lately, releasing bop after bop, and the stans have been taking notice:

Stream "Sour Candy" below!

Chromatica officially drops tomorrow!



