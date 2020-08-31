Katy Perry Makes Out With Witches in 'Cry About It Later' Music Video

Katy Perry dropped her fifth studio album Smile last Friday and with it, new music videos for "Never Really Over," "Harleys in Hawaii," "Tucked," "Champagne Problems," "Resilliant," and "Cry About It Later."

In the latter track, Perry laments the end of a relationship, but instead of wallowing, she decides to go out and have fun. But careful listeners noted the lyrics seem to grieve for a boy and a girl. "Body to body, I almost forgot/You're not him, you're not her," she sings over a hypnotizing beat.

In typical Katy Perry fashion, the music video is an over-the-top fantasy world. To escape her tears, an animated version of Perry hops on a broom and flies off into the night to get into intoxicating hijinks with princes, elves, vampires, and angels. At the end of the video, after riding dragons and unicorns, she stumbles upon a couple she clearly has a history with. The man spots her and waves Perry away. She instead extends a hand to the woman, who then grows wings and hops onto the broom with Perry. As the two fly away, Perry wipes away the woman's tears and they share an intimate kiss on her broom, softly backlit by moonlight.

What Perry's message is here, we're not sure. Is this woman the person Perry was trying so desperately to get over? Were the two just finally letting themselves follow their heart? Regardless, it's certainly fun to see the pop star defy our expectations and give us an adorable sapphic romance with some stunning animation.

Even though she burst onto the pop music scene with her bi-curious hit single "I Kissed A Girl" in 2008, Perry has never labeled her sexuality. At the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Gala, Perry spoke briefly about her experiences. "I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-sized pop songs. For instance; I Kissed a Girl — and I liked it. Truth be told I did more than that," she said to a cheering crowd. "I was curious. I knew that sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress."

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, last week.

Watch the "Cry About It Later" video below!