SZA Wants Frank Ocean to Remix 'Good Days' as Badly as We Do

Have you streamed "Good Days" today?

The latest track from SZA is a nostalgic yearning for simpler times, comforting lockdown listeners around the world with her signature airy vocals and dreamy instrumentals that some would say could replace an hour-long therapy session.

It seems like the entire internet is obsessed with the song. "Good Days" has steadily been rising up the Billboard Hot 100, currently sitting at #10, and produces a steady number of memes and TikTok videos seemingly daily.

And earlier this week, one fan tried to manifest the remix of our dreams. They tweeted at the pop/R&B star, "Good Days by SZA Ft. Frank Ocean would literally cure corona."

SZA responded on her Instagram story, screenshotting the tweet and stating simply, "Imma ask lol."

Don't get your hopes up too high, nothing has been confirmed — though nothing has been denied either. We do know Ocean is a fan of SZA. In January of 2019, he posted an Instagram story where you could hear him covering her 2017 song "The Weekend" on a quiet drive.

Fans are still peeved the track was never released, but all would be forgiven if Ocean hopped on "Good Days."

A boy can dream...