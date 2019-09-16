'Hustlers,' 'The Suicide Squad,' & RuPaul's New Emmy: Morning Tea

Welcome to Morning Tea, PRIDE's morning round-up of the some of the most interesting news headlines you should read to help you get your day started!
So what's going on in the news today?
The ensemble movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart made a whopping $33.2 million at the box office this weekend, alongside stellar reviews and talks of award buzz for JLo.
hustlers opened to $33mil (huge for an R-rated non-franchise release)+ the audience was 67% female and 69% (nice) were over the age of 25...
...what this tells me is that grown-ass women will pay $$$ see grown-ass women on screen. brought to us by a director who is also one.
— rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 15, 2019
The complete cast for Warner Bros. and DC's 2021 feature The Suicide Squad was officially announced, and so many of our faves—including Margot Robbie as the badass bisexual antihero Harley Quinn—are going to be a part of it!
Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2019
The legendary RuPaul won his fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at this past weekend's Creative Arts Emmys!
You better WORK with that Emmy @RuPaul! Congrats on winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for @RuPaulsDragRace (@VH1)! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qX7IcNMg5u
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 15, 2019
Former 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On cast member Drew Dillard keeps being transphobic online towards trans activist and YouTuber Jazz Jennings.
Oh get over it already. Any comments were directed @TLC and the parents. I love @JazzJennings__. We have got to protect children!
— Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) September 10, 2019
According to a survey from cvybersecurity firm CHEQ, 73 percent of online posts from LGBTQ+ news websites get blacklisted by advertisers.