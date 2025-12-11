Skip to content
Check out the sexy pics in Boxers NYC's steamy 2026 calendar (exclusive)

The handsome bartenders at the popular New York City gay bar are stripping down for a cause.

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishDecember 11 2025 / 10:00 AM
Boxers NYC is dialing up the heat!

The popular New York City gay bar has officially releleased its 2026 Bartender Calendar that blends raw sensuality, high-impact editorial photography, and the unfiltered charisma of the Boxers bartenders.

Beyond the sexy pictures featured in the calendar, funds raised will benefit Out My Closet, the nonprofit supporting unhoused and under-resourced LGBTQ+ youth and adults.

The organization that has distributed more than 65,000 items of clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and hygiene products to people in the queer community including asylum seekers, refugees, and survivors of domestic violence.

The 2026 Boxers NYC Bartender Calendar is available now at both New York City locations and online on the official website here. Check out a sneak peek at the photos below!

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt

Boxers NYC 2026 Calendar

Bryant Betancourt

