Winter Party 2025
ADINAYEV
Miami always brings the heat!
The National LGBTQ Task Force’s Winter Party Festival is gearing up for its 33rd year and sizzling return to Miami Beach, Florida.
From February 26 to March 2, 2026, thousands of queer people and allies will come together in the Sunshine State to raise funds for local and national LGBTQ+ organizations.
With a slew of events including circuit parties, beach and pool activations, and plenty of experiences with high quality production, the 2026 festival will feature an eclectic mix of music, community programming, and entertainment.
Over 10,000 attendees from around the globe attend the Winter Party Festival every year and these sexy photos offer just a taste of what's in store.
Scroll below to see all of the exciting photos and don't forget to register at the official website here.
