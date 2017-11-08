#Politics

Twitter Was Ecstatic After Danica Roem Became the First Elected Trans State Legislator

Danica Roem

This is a HUGE win for transgender folks and Democrats across the US. 

By Zachary Zane
November 08 2017 4:28 PM EST
Last night was huge for Democrats (and for many folks, like myself, who had begun losing faith in democracy), but one hopeful thing in particular happened: Democrat Danica Roem, a former journalist, was the first openly transgender person elected in a state legislature in the United States.

Roem unseated Republican Bob Marshall, one of the Virginia’s longest-serving and most socially conservative lawmakers. There irony of her win doesn’t escape us. Roem defeated an incumbent Virginia lawmaker who sponsored a bill that attempted to restrict which bathrooms she could use.

Twitter was ablaze after the good news broke!

