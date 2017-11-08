Twitter Was Ecstatic After Danica Roem Became the First Elected Trans State Legislator

This is a HUGE win for transgender folks and Democrats across the US.

Last night was huge for Democrats (and for many folks, like myself, who had begun losing faith in democracy), but one hopeful thing in particular happened: Democrat Danica Roem, a former journalist, was the first openly transgender person elected in a state legislature in the United States.

Roem unseated Republican Bob Marshall, one of the Virginia’s longest-serving and most socially conservative lawmakers. There irony of her win doesn’t escape us. Roem defeated an incumbent Virginia lawmaker who sponsored a bill that attempted to restrict which bathrooms she could use.

Twitter was ablaze after the good news broke!

so everyone who said progressives need to ditch trans rights to win elections saw that a trans woman unseated a pro "bathroom bill" Republican incumbent tonight, right? — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) November 8, 2017

Tonight's wins, especially in Virginia, are the signs of a growing movement standing against bigotry and hatred. RAISE HELL CHILDREN IT IS WORKING. — Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) November 8, 2017

Black people winning! Trans women winning! Democrats winning!

Racist whites losing! Homophobes/transphobes losing! #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/2bc2ns5FNw — PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 8, 2017

The man who wrote the anti-trans bathroom bill just lost the election to a trans woman. Let that sink in. https://t.co/KFEZXSYvMy — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 8, 2017

I've never understood why anti-trans people are so obsessed with what goes on in bathrooms. It's what my kids used to call "number ones and number twos" and it's really rather boring. #TransFolksCanWin — Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) November 8, 2017

If you think progressive women are being elected everywhere tonight, just wait for 2018. You haven't seen anything yet. #ElectionDay — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) November 8, 2017