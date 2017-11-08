Twitter Was Ecstatic After Danica Roem Became the First Elected Trans State Legislator

Last night was huge for Democrats (and for many folks, like myself, who had begun losing faith in democracy), but one hopeful thing in particular happened: Democrat Danica Roem, a former journalist, was the first openly transgender person elected in a state legislature in the United States.
Roem unseated Republican Bob Marshall, one of the Virginia’s longest-serving and most socially conservative lawmakers. There irony of her win doesn’t escape us. Roem defeated an incumbent Virginia lawmaker who sponsored a bill that attempted to restrict which bathrooms she could use.
Twitter was ablaze after the good news broke!
so everyone who said progressives need to ditch trans rights to win elections saw that a trans woman unseated a pro "bathroom bill" Republican incumbent tonight, right?
— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) November 8, 2017
Tonight's wins, especially in Virginia, are the signs of a growing movement standing against bigotry and hatred. RAISE HELL CHILDREN IT IS WORKING.
— Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) November 8, 2017
Trump: I don't know Manafort, Gates, Papadopoulos, Flynn, Page, Kushner, etc.
GOP after tonight's election: We don't know Trump. #Northam #Gillespie #Election2017
— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) November 8, 2017
Black people winning! Trans women winning! Democrats winning!
Racist whites losing! Homophobes/transphobes losing! #Election2017 pic.twitter.com/2bc2ns5FNw
— PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) November 8, 2017
The man who wrote the anti-trans bathroom bill just lost the election to a trans woman. Let that sink in. https://t.co/KFEZXSYvMy
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 8, 2017
I've never understood why anti-trans people are so obsessed with what goes on in bathrooms. It's what my kids used to call "number ones and number twos" and it's really rather boring. #TransFolksCanWin
— Michael Coren (@michaelcoren) November 8, 2017
If you think progressive women are being elected everywhere tonight, just wait for 2018. You haven't seen anything yet. #ElectionDay
— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) November 8, 2017
A Black woman, a Latina woman, a trans woman and a socialist walk into the Virginia House of Delegates
…
something-something The Aristocrats! #ElectionDay
— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) November 8, 2017
Both openly transgender. Both won their races. Congratulations to both #AndreaJenkins of #Minneapolis & #DanicaRoem of #Virginia How amazing pic.twitter.com/KuLqQnGm7q
— Laureen (@laureenm01) November 8, 2017
