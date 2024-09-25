30 HILARIOUS responses to Alex Jones CRYING like a baby because he has to liquidate his assets

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and human scum Alex Jones is having a bad day, which means the internet is having a really good one!
Yesterday, it was reported that Jones' Infowars media platform and its assets are set to be sold off piece by piece in auctions to pay the close to $1.5 billion dollars he owes to the families of the Sandy Hook victims, after he spent years peddling conspiracy theories about them, according to MSNBC.
But Jones isn't going quietly into that good night. Instead, after a judge liquidated his personal assets in June, he went on his little Infowars show to sob about the injustice of having to pay for the damage he did to the families whose children were slain in a grizzly school shooting because he couldn't stop running his mouth calling the tragedy a "hoax" and making up vile lies about how the families were hired "crisis actors."
"I'm not trying to be dramatic here, but it's been a hard fight, and these people hate our children," Jones cried because he wanted people to feel sorry for him and care about his children even though he had no empathy for the children who were killed. Of course, Jones never actually believed that Sandy Hook was faked; he even said in court that the shooting was "100% real," he just knew he could make money off of peddling the lie to his gullible followers. But now he has to pay up because you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.
The clip of Jones throwing a tantrum like a giant baby is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), where it was shared by liberal podcaster @BrooklynDad_Defiant along with the relatable caption, "I was in a bad mood, but then I saw this clip of Sandy Hook truther Alex Jones crying because he's about to lose all of his shit, and I felt better instantly. Try it!" And the internet agreed! Watching Jones fall apart (or pretend to) is delicious schadenfreude, and people ran to the comments to dunk on the far-right charlatan.
